How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Padres are 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
- The Padres are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (342 total).
- The Padres rank 11th in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Phillies have scored 344 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has put up a team-best batting average of .328.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs place him 40th, and his RBI tally puts him 16th.
- Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .251.
- Profar ranks 84th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Cronenworth has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .245.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.318) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 15 homers.
- In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks 19th in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .488 this season, with a team-best 20 homers while driving in 42 runs.
- Schwarber is currently fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Rhys Hoskins is slashing .246/.339/.451 this season for the Phillies.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 67 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
Padres and Phillies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-4
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
L 6-2
Home
6/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
6/26/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
L 7-0
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
L 4-2
Away
6/23/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
6/24/2022
Padres
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/26/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
26
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)