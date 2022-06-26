How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts toward San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (not pictured) after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
  • The Padres are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (342 total).
  • The Padres rank 11th in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Phillies have scored 344 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has put up a team-best batting average of .328.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs place him 40th, and his RBI tally puts him 16th.
  • Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .251.
  • Profar ranks 84th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Cronenworth has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .245.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.318) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 15 homers.
  • In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks 19th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .488 this season, with a team-best 20 homers while driving in 42 runs.
  • Schwarber is currently fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins is slashing .246/.339/.451 this season for the Phillies.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 67 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Home

6/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-4

Home

6/23/2022

Phillies

L 6-2

Home

6/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

6/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

