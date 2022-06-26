How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 25, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts toward San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (not pictured) after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Padres vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Padres are 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

The Padres are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (342 total).

The Padres rank 11th in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .245 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Phillies have scored 344 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has put up a team-best batting average of .328.

Among all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs place him 40th, and his RBI tally puts him 16th.

Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .251.

Profar ranks 84th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Cronenworth has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .245.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.318) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 15 homers.

In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks 19th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .488 this season, with a team-best 20 homers while driving in 42 runs.

Schwarber is currently fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.

Rhys Hoskins is slashing .246/.339/.451 this season for the Phillies.

Nicholas Castellanos has 67 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Padres and Phillies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-4 Home 6/23/2022 Phillies L 6-2 Home 6/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 6/26/2022 Phillies - Home 6/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres - Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home

