Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a fielder s choice hit by right fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a fielder s choice hit by right fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Yu Darvish, who is the named starter for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Padres are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (91 total).
  • The Padres' .329 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Pirates have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 67 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .395 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Jurickson Profar's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Profar is sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer leads the Padres' lineup with a .415 batting average.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .197 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .339 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes is 245th in home runs and 167th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .537 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in six runs.
  • Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 139th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .289 average, two homers and eight RBI.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Dodgers

L 10-2

Home

4/26/2022

Reds

W 9-6

Away

4/27/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

4/28/2022

Reds

W 7-5

Away

4/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/1/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

L 12-8

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/3/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18170377
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Rangers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18170655
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sabres

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy