San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Yu Darvish, who is the named starter for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (91 total).
- The Padres' .329 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.
- The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Pirates have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 67 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .395 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Jurickson Profar's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.
- Among all MLB hitters, Profar is sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Eric Hosmer leads the Padres' lineup with a .415 batting average.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .197 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .339 batting average.
- In all of baseball, Hayes is 245th in home runs and 167th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .537 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in six runs.
- Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 139th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Ben Gamel has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .289 average, two homers and eight RBI.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Dodgers
L 10-2
Home
4/26/2022
Reds
W 9-6
Away
4/27/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
4/28/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Away
4/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
L 21-0
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
