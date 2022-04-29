Apr 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a fielder s choice hit by right fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Yu Darvish, who is the named starter for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 14th in the league.

The Padres are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (91 total).

The Padres' .329 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 67 (3.7 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .395 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Jurickson Profar's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.

Among all MLB hitters, Profar is sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres' lineup with a .415 batting average.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .197 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .339 batting average.

In all of baseball, Hayes is 245th in home runs and 167th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .537 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in six runs.

Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 139th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Ben Gamel has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .289 average, two homers and eight RBI.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Dodgers L 10-2 Home 4/26/2022 Reds W 9-6 Away 4/27/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 4/28/2022 Reds W 7-5 Away 4/29/2022 Pirates - Away 4/30/2022 Pirates - Away 5/1/2022 Pirates - Away 5/3/2022 Guardians - Away 5/4/2022 Guardians - Away 5/5/2022 Marlins - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away

