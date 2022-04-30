San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres are 17th in the league with a .232 batting average.
- The Padres have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (98 total runs).
- The Padres rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 70 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado has seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .388.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 44th in home runs and 21st in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has hit five home runs with 15 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
- Including all major league hitters, Profar ranks ninth in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Hosmer paces the Padres with a team-high batting average of .397.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .213 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.
- Hayes ranks 254th in homers and 179th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs (three) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .328.
- Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach ranks 44th in homers and 96th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .286 average, two homers and eight RBI.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Dodgers
L 10-2
Home
4/26/2022
Reds
W 9-6
Away
4/27/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
4/28/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Away
4/29/2022
Pirates
W 7-3
Away
4/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
