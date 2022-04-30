Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres are 17th in the league with a .232 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (98 total runs).

The Padres rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 70 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado has seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .388.

Of all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 44th in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Jurickson Profar has hit five home runs with 15 runs batted in. Each lead his team.

Including all major league hitters, Profar ranks ninth in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Hosmer paces the Padres with a team-high batting average of .397.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .213 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.

Hayes ranks 254th in homers and 179th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs (three) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .328.

Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach ranks 44th in homers and 96th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .286 average, two homers and eight RBI.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Dodgers L 10-2 Home 4/26/2022 Reds W 9-6 Away 4/27/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 4/28/2022 Reds W 7-5 Away 4/29/2022 Pirates W 7-3 Away 4/30/2022 Pirates - Away 5/1/2022 Pirates - Away 5/3/2022 Guardians - Away 5/4/2022 Guardians - Away 5/5/2022 Marlins - Home 5/6/2022 Marlins - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away

