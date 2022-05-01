How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mitch Keller gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres and Eric Hosmer on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have the most productive offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).
- The Padres' .328 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 77 (3.9 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado has sent home a team-leading 15 runs batted in.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Machado's home runs rank him 21st, and his RBI tally places him seventh.
- Hosmer's .389 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Including all MLB hitters, Hosmer ranks 46th in home runs and 15th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has been solid source of run production for the Padres with five long balls and 15 runs batted in.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .215 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.343) this season.
- Hayes ranks 257th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .534.
- Vogelbach ranks 46th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 101st in RBI.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three and runs batted in with 11.
- Ben Gamel has 13 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Reds
W 9-6
Away
4/27/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
4/28/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Away
4/29/2022
Pirates
W 7-3
Away
4/30/2022
Pirates
L 7-6
Away
5/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
