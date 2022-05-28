How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will meet Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.
  • The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (190 total).
  • The Padres are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Pirates' .225 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 146 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has a team-high batting average of .361.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Machado ranks 31st in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Profar is batting .212 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
  • Profar is 70th in homers and 79th in RBI so far this year.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .325 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .220 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) this season.
  • Hayes' home run total puts him 326th in MLB, and he is 184th in RBI.
  • Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 17 while batting .269 with three homers.
  • Gamel is 149th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 117th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .365 this season, with a team-high five home runs. He's also collected nine RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has 32 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

W 10-1

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

L 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/31/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

W 10-5

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
May 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) and third base coach Darren Bush (51) celebrate after Brown hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
imago1004763796h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch SaberCats at Seawolves

By Evan Lazar10 minutes ago
imago1006919549h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
imago1011271760h
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy