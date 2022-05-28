How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will meet Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres rank 21st in the league with a .231 batting average.

The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (190 total).

The Padres are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Pirates' .225 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 146 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has a team-high batting average of .361.

Of all batters in baseball, Machado ranks 31st in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Profar is batting .212 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

Profar is 70th in homers and 79th in RBI so far this year.

Eric Hosmer is batting .325 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .220 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) this season.

Hayes' home run total puts him 326th in MLB, and he is 184th in RBI.

Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 17 while batting .269 with three homers.

Gamel is 149th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 117th in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .365 this season, with a team-high five home runs. He's also collected nine RBI.

Michael Chavis has 32 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Giants W 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Giants W 10-1 Away 5/23/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Home 5/24/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 5/25/2022 Brewers L 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Pirates - Home 5/28/2022 Pirates - Home 5/29/2022 Pirates - Home 5/30/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/31/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/1/2022 Cardinals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 5/24/2022 Rockies L 2-1 Home 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away

