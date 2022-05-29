How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter JT Brubaker on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (194 total runs).
- The Padres' .313 on-base percentage ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 149 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has put up a team-best batting average of .357.
- Among all MLB hitters, Machado is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Jurickson Profar has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .212.
- Profar is 75th in homers and 89th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .331 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Ha-Seong Kim has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .215.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 17 and has a batting average of .263.
- In all of baseball, Gamel ranks 153rd in homers and 123rd in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .272 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes is currently 334th in home runs and 188th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Bryan Reynolds' six home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .382.
- Michael Chavis has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .473 on the year.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Giants
W 10-1
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
5/25/2022
Brewers
L 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Pirates
W 4-3
Home
5/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/29/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/30/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/31/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/2/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Cardinals
L 18-4
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
L 2-1
Home
5/25/2022
Rockies
W 10-5
Home
5/27/2022
Padres
L 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
How To Watch
May
28
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:10
PM/EST
