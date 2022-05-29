How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (left) runs off the field with left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) and right fielder Wil Myers (right) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will take on Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres are 21st in the league with a .232 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (196 total runs).

The Padres rank 11th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 153 (3.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has posted a team-best batting average of .357.

Among all MLB hitters, Machado is third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Profar is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.

Profar is 75th in homers and 90th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Eric Hosmer is batting .327 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.283) this season.

Hayes' home run total places him 277th in MLB, and he ranks 152nd in RBI.

Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (17) this season. He's batting .257 while slugging .386.

Gamel is 156th in homers and 123rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Bryan Reynolds' six home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .385.

Michael Chavis is batting .286 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Home 5/24/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 5/25/2022 Brewers L 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 5/28/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 5/29/2022 Pirates - Home 5/30/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/31/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/1/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/2/2022 Brewers - Away 6/3/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 5/24/2022 Rockies L 2-1 Home 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.