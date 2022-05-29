How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (left) runs off the field with left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) and right fielder Wil Myers (right) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will take on Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 21st in the league with a .232 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (196 total runs).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 153 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has posted a team-best batting average of .357.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Machado is third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Profar is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
  • Profar is 75th in homers and 90th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Eric Hosmer is batting .327 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.283) this season.
  • Hayes' home run total places him 277th in MLB, and he ranks 152nd in RBI.
  • Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (17) this season. He's batting .257 while slugging .386.
  • Gamel is 156th in homers and 123rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Bryan Reynolds' six home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .385.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .286 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

L 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

5/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/31/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/2/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

W 10-5

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
