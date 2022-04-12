How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET. Nick Martinez will start for San Diego, trying to shut down Brandon Crawford and company.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
  • Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).
  • Last year the Giants' .329 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Padres had a team batting average of .242 last season, which ranked 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Padres scored 729 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.
  • The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Last season, Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
  • Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
  • Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
  • Brandon Belt finished with a .597 SLG and 29 homers while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado drove in 106 runs while batting .278 last season.
  • Jake Cronenworth hit .266 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .460.
  • Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
  • Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Marlins

W 6-5

Home

4/9/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-2

Away

4/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Away

4/9/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-5

Away

4/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Bake or Break
entertainment

How to Watch Bake or Break Premiere

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
GIANTS
MLB

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Lanús vs. Aldosivi

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
CMT Music Awards
entertainment

How to Watch CMT Music Awards

By Justin Carter3 hours ago
Soccer Fans 2
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Aucas vs. C.S.D. Macará

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy