How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET. Nick Martinez will start for San Diego, trying to shut down Brandon Crawford and company.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.

Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).

Last year the Giants' .329 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.

The Padres had a team batting average of .242 last season, which ranked 15th among MLB teams.

The Padres scored 729 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Last season, Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.

Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.

Brandon Belt finished with a .597 SLG and 29 homers while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado drove in 106 runs while batting .278 last season.

Jake Cronenworth hit .266 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.

Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Marlins W 6-5 Home 4/9/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 4/11/2022 Padres - Home 4/12/2022 Padres - Home 4/13/2022 Padres - Home 4/15/2022 Guardians - Away 4/16/2022 Guardians - Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away 4/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Away 4/9/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-5 Away 4/11/2022 Giants - Away 4/12/2022 Giants - Away 4/13/2022 Giants - Away 4/14/2022 Braves - Home 4/15/2022 Braves - Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home

Regional restrictions apply.