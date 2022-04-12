How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET. Nick Martinez will start for San Diego, trying to shut down Brandon Crawford and company.
Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
- Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).
- Last year the Giants' .329 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.
- The Padres had a team batting average of .242 last season, which ranked 15th among MLB teams.
- The Padres scored 729 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.
- The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Last season, Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
- Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
- Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
- Brandon Belt finished with a .597 SLG and 29 homers while driving in 59 runs.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado drove in 106 runs while batting .278 last season.
- Jake Cronenworth hit .266 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .460.
- Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
- Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.
Giants and Padres Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Marlins
W 6-5
Home
4/9/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
4/11/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-2
Away
4/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-0
Away
4/9/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-2
Away
4/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-5
Away
4/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
11
2022
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)