How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Oracle Park. Yu Darvish will be on the mound for San Diego, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).

Last season the Giants were the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (804 total).

Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Padres ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Padres ranked 14th in the league with 729 total runs scored last season.

The Padres were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

Giants Impact Players

Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.

Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.

Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.

Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.

Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.

Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Marlins W 6-5 Home 4/9/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 4/11/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 4/12/2022 Padres - Home 4/13/2022 Padres - Home 4/15/2022 Guardians - Away 4/16/2022 Guardians - Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/18/2022 Mets - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away 4/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Away 4/9/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-5 Away 4/11/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 4/12/2022 Giants - Away 4/13/2022 Giants - Away 4/14/2022 Braves - Home 4/15/2022 Braves - Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home 4/17/2022 Braves - Home

