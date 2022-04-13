How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Oracle Park. Yu Darvish will be on the mound for San Diego, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • Last season the Giants were the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (804 total).
  • Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Padres ranked 14th in the league with 729 total runs scored last season.
  • The Padres were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .321.

Giants Impact Players

  • Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
  • Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
  • Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
  • Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
  • Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Marlins

W 6-5

Home

4/9/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-2

Away

4/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Away

4/9/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-5

Away

4/11/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

