How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET, with Mike Yastrzemski and Manny Machado among those expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
  • Last season the Giants were the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.0 runs per game (804 total).
  • Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .242 batting average ranked 15th in the league last season.
  • The Padres scored the 14th-most runs in the league last season with 729 (4.5 per game).
  • The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Last season, Brandon Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
  • Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
  • Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in home runs with two and runs batted in with seven.
  • Profar ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Austin Nola has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .273. He's slugging .421 on the year.
  • Nola ranks 27th in homers and 13th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Jake Cronenworth has five hits this season and a slash line of .250/.385/.300.
  • Luke Voit has four hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .235 this season.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Marlins

W 6-5

Home

4/9/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Away

4/9/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-5

Away

4/11/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

L 13-2

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/18/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

