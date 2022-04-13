How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET, with Mike Yastrzemski and Manny Machado among those expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.

Last season the Giants were the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.0 runs per game (804 total).

Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Padres' .242 batting average ranked 15th in the league last season.

The Padres scored the 14th-most runs in the league last season with 729 (4.5 per game).

The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Last season, Brandon Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.

Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.

Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in home runs with two and runs batted in with seven.

Profar ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Austin Nola has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .273. He's slugging .421 on the year.

Nola ranks 27th in homers and 13th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Jake Cronenworth has five hits this season and a slash line of .250/.385/.300.

Luke Voit has four hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .235 this season.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Marlins W 6-5 Home 4/9/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 4/11/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 4/12/2022 Padres W 13-2 Home 4/13/2022 Padres - Home 4/15/2022 Guardians - Away 4/16/2022 Guardians - Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/18/2022 Mets - Away 4/19/2022 Mets - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Away 4/9/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-5 Away 4/11/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 4/12/2022 Giants L 13-2 Away 4/13/2022 Giants - Away 4/14/2022 Braves - Home 4/15/2022 Braves - Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home 4/17/2022 Braves - Home 4/18/2022 Reds - Home

