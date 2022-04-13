How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET, with Mike Yastrzemski and Manny Machado among those expected to produce at the plate.
Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in the league.
- Last season the Giants were the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.0 runs per game (804 total).
- Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' .242 batting average ranked 15th in the league last season.
- The Padres scored the 14th-most runs in the league last season with 729 (4.5 per game).
- The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Last season, Brandon Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
- Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
- Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
- Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.
Padres Impact Players
- Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in home runs with two and runs batted in with seven.
- Profar ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Austin Nola has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .273. He's slugging .421 on the year.
- Nola ranks 27th in homers and 13th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Jake Cronenworth has five hits this season and a slash line of .250/.385/.300.
- Luke Voit has four hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .235 this season.
Giants and Padres Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Marlins
W 6-5
Home
4/9/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-0
Away
4/9/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-2
Away
4/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-5
Away
4/11/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
4/12/2022
Giants
L 13-2
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
