How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field against Curt Casali and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants are fifth in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (189 total runs).
  • The Giants are second in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres rank 23rd in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
  • The Padres rank 11th in the league with 165 total runs scored this season.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with 20 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .271.
  • Estrada is 176th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Wilmer Flores has racked up 20 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Flores is 117th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .290.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .355 this season with seven home runs, both lead San Diego hitters.
  • Machado ranks 25th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .336 while slugging .485.
  • Hosmer is currently 74th in home runs and 17th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Profar is slashing .192/.312/.385 this season for the Padres.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has 23 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

L 3-0

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
USATSI_18300167
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Flames Game 2

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates his goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period against the Calgary Flames in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrate a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
USATSI_18084845
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy