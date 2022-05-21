How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar hit the field against Curt Casali and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC
Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Giants are fifth in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (189 total runs).
- The Giants are second in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Padres rank 23rd in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Padres rank 11th in the league with 165 total runs scored this season.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with 20 runs batted in while accumulating a team-high batting average of .271.
- Estrada is 176th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Wilmer Flores has racked up 20 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Flores is 117th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Mike Yastrzemski has six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .290.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .355 this season with seven home runs, both lead San Diego hitters.
- Machado ranks 25th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .336 while slugging .485.
- Hosmer is currently 74th in home runs and 17th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Profar is slashing .192/.312/.385 this season for the Padres.
- Ha-Seong Kim has 23 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
Giants and Padres Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
L 4-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
L 15-6
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
W 7-6
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
W 10-7
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
L 3-0
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/21/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/22/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Brewers
-
Home
