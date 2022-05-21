How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants are fifth in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (196 total).
  • The Giants are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres rank 22nd in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
  • The Padres have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 173.
  • The Padres have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada leads the team in batting average with a mark of .275.
  • Estrada's home runs rank him 178th in baseball, and he ranks 49th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 22 RBI.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Flores is 121st in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Ruf has five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .250.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .295.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.363), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (24) this season.
  • Machado ranks 27th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .324 while slugging .468.
  • Overall, Hosmer ranks 75th in homers and 18th in RBI this season.
  • Jurickson Profar has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .338 on the year.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

L 8-7

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

L 3-0

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

W 8-7

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
