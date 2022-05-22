How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

MacKenzie Gore will be starting for the San Diego Padres when they take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants rank eighth in the league with a .246 batting average.

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (197 total).

The Giants are fourth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Padres' .227 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Padres have scored 175 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Padres have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Giants Impact Players

Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .268.

In all of MLB, Estrada ranks 185th in homers and 54th in RBI.

Wilmer Flores has put up 23 runs batted in to pace his team.

Flores is 79th in homers in baseball and 25th in RBI.

Darin Ruf is hitting .242 with five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .296 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .358 with eight home runs and 25 RBI. All three of those stats lead San Diego hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Machado's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally is 18th.

Jurickson Profar has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Overall, Profar is 58th in homers and 76th in RBI this season.

Eric Hosmer is slashing .324/.382/.468 this season for the Padres.

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .310. He's slugging .393 on the year.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Rockies W 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Rockies W 10-7 Away 5/18/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 5/20/2022 Padres L 8-7 Home 5/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Padres - Home 5/23/2022 Mets - Home 5/24/2022 Mets - Home 5/25/2022 Mets - Home 5/27/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Phillies L 3-0 Away 5/19/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 5/20/2022 Giants W 8-7 Away 5/21/2022 Giants W 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away 5/23/2022 Brewers - Home 5/24/2022 Brewers - Home 5/25/2022 Brewers - Home 5/27/2022 Pirates - Home 5/28/2022 Pirates - Home

