How to Watch Padres at Dodgers

The Dodgers and the Padres meet in a prime-time NL West matchup with the division title still up for grabs.

The Dodgers are duking it out with the Giants in a fight for the NL West title as they enter Tuesday's series opener against the Padres. San Diego was eliminated from the playoffs last week, but they could swing the division race in this series.

How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the Padres vs. Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles sits two games back of San Francisco for the lead. The runner-up will have to play in the wild-card game, likely against the red-hot Cardinals. If the season ended today, Los Angeles would play St. Louis, which is on a 16-game winning streak.

The Padres have had a tough September, with just six wins this month, but their play in this series in Los Angeles could help decide which of their NL West rivals earns the title.



The Dodgers won the World Series last season, and their road to a repeat title would be made much easier with the division crown.

The Padres will start former Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish (4.21 ERA) in Tuesday's series opener. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler (2.58 ERA).