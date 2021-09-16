How to Watch Padres at Giants

September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Padres and Giants are legitimate contenders in the National League and will face each other on Thursday afternoon.
Author:

Coming into today's MLB schedule, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants matchup is one of the most anticipated. Both teams have proven that they are talented enough to be legitimate World Series contenders. However, the Giants are two games on top of the NL West division over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Padres are one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card spot.

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants:

Game Date: Sept. 16th, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Stadium: Oracle Park in San Francisco

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the Padres at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Needless to say, this is a big game for the Padres. They need to put together as many wins as possible in order to keep pace or gain ground as they try to get into the postseason.

So far in this series, the Padres lost the first two games and won the third. Being able to come in and win the final two games of the series would be a huge step in the right direction for San Diego.

In last night's 9-6 win, the Padres were led by Adam Frazier, who came through with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate to go along with two RBIs. For the Giants, Kris Bryant and Brandon Belt both slugged solo home runs in the loss.

With a big game on the line for both teams, the Padres have not announced who their starting pitcher will be. The Giants, on the other hand, will go with Kevin Gausman (14-5, 2.65 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
SI Guide

Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch A's at Royals

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy