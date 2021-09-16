How to Watch Padres at Giants

Both the Padres and Giants are legitimate contenders in the National League and will face each other on Thursday afternoon.

Coming into today's MLB schedule, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants matchup is one of the most anticipated. Both teams have proven that they are talented enough to be legitimate World Series contenders. However, the Giants are two games on top of the NL West division over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Padres are one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card spot.

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants:

Game Date: Sept. 16th, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Stadium: Oracle Park in San Francisco

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the Padres at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Needless to say, this is a big game for the Padres. They need to put together as many wins as possible in order to keep pace or gain ground as they try to get into the postseason.

So far in this series, the Padres lost the first two games and won the third. Being able to come in and win the final two games of the series would be a huge step in the right direction for San Diego.

In last night's 9-6 win, the Padres were led by Adam Frazier, who came through with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate to go along with two RBIs. For the Giants, Kris Bryant and Brandon Belt both slugged solo home runs in the loss.

With a big game on the line for both teams, the Padres have not announced who their starting pitcher will be. The Giants, on the other hand, will go with Kevin Gausman (14-5, 2.65 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.