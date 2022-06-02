Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants and Marlins begin a four-game series on Thursday night in Miami.

With San Francisco beginning a four-game series against Miami 5.5 games back in the NL West, the Giants head to the East Coast to take on the Marlins on Thursday.

San Francisco plans to send starter Alex Wood to the mound against Miami’s impressive 26-year-old ace Sandy Alcántara. Alcántara enters his 11th start of the season with a 5-2 record and a 2.00 ERA, which ranks seventh in the Majors.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

