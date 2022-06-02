With San Francisco beginning a four-game series against Miami 5.5 games back in the NL West, the Giants head to the East Coast to take on the Marlins on Thursday.

San Francisco plans to send starter Alex Wood to the mound against Miami’s impressive 26-year-old ace Sandy Alcántara. Alcántara enters his 11th start of the season with a 5-2 record and a 2.00 ERA, which ranks seventh in the Majors.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants are 5-5 in their last 10 games after taking two out of three from the Phillies earlier this week. San Francisco won back-to-back games in extra innings against Philadelphia on the road, but fell 6-5 in the series finale on Wednesday.

As for the Marlins, Miami has lost three out of its last four games and is just 3-7 in its last 10 contests. Despite scoring 12 runs in the series finale against Colorado on Wednesday night, the Marlins fell to Brendan Rodgers and the Rockies in extra innings. Rodgers hit three home runs for Colorado in the win, including a two-run walkoff homer in the 10th inning.

