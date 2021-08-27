How to Watch Giants at Braves

August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With both the Giants and Braves at the top of their respective divisions, a massive showdown will unfold Friday night.
Author:

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves are in very similar situations at this point in the season. Both teams are at the top of their respective divisions, but they each have teams hoping to close the gap behind them. While they both look like legitimate contenders, this series going to be very important.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta

TV Channel: The CW 

You can stream the Giants at Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, the Braves hold a 5 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East division race. The New York Mets are also hanging around, although they have been struggling and have fallen to 7 1/2 games back of Atlanta.

On the other side of the diamond, the Giants are 83-44 and just 2 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. All season long, the Giants and Dodgers have been going back and forth. With both teams playing super hot right now, the Giants can't afford to have a skid in this series.

In this matchup, the Giants will give the starting nod to Kevin Gausman. He has put together an impressive year, racking up a 12-5 record to go along with a 2.47 ERA.

For the Braves, Max Fried will get the start. He has compiled an 11-7 record and a 3.49 ERA.

With a lot on the line, this is a must-watch game. Will the Giants be able to keep pace atop the NL West, or will the Braves give them a rough loss and keep pace in the NL East? Tune in to find out. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
27
2021

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Other

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Montreal Alouettes

NASCAR AJ Allmendinger
NASCAR

How to Watch Wawa 250

New York Jets Zach Wilson
NFL

How to Watch Eagles at Jets

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffery
NFL

How to Watch Steelers at Panthers

Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Indians

Atlanta Braves Max Fried
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

HS Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Milton (GA) at North Cobb (GA) in High School Football

Indianapolis Colts Sam Ehlinger
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Lions

HS Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Santa Fe (FL) at Newberry (FL) in High School Football

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy