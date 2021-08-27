How to Watch Giants at Braves

With both the Giants and Braves at the top of their respective divisions, a massive showdown will unfold Friday night.

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves are in very similar situations at this point in the season. Both teams are at the top of their respective divisions, but they each have teams hoping to close the gap behind them. While they both look like legitimate contenders, this series going to be very important.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta

TV Channel: The CW

You can stream the Giants at Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, the Braves hold a 5 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East division race. The New York Mets are also hanging around, although they have been struggling and have fallen to 7 1/2 games back of Atlanta.

On the other side of the diamond, the Giants are 83-44 and just 2 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. All season long, the Giants and Dodgers have been going back and forth. With both teams playing super hot right now, the Giants can't afford to have a skid in this series.

In this matchup, the Giants will give the starting nod to Kevin Gausman. He has put together an impressive year, racking up a 12-5 record to go along with a 2.47 ERA.

For the Braves, Max Fried will get the start. He has compiled an 11-7 record and a 3.49 ERA.

With a lot on the line, this is a must-watch game. Will the Giants be able to keep pace atop the NL West, or will the Braves give them a rough loss and keep pace in the NL East? Tune in to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.