How to Watch Giants at Braves

August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With both the Giants and Braves fighting for their respective divisions, an epic showdown on Sunday afternoon offers fans must-watch baseball.
Author:

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves have put on an entertaining series for the fans so far this weekend. In the first game of the series, the Giants came up short of the Braves by a final score of 6-5. On Saturday in game two, San Francisco was able to pull off a big 5-0 victory.

Now, the two teams head into the rubber match on Sunday both looking for a key win.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream Giants at Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Giants hold a slim 2.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. On the other side of the diamond, the Braves are ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies by just 4.5 games in the National League East.

That has led to these two teams jockeying for position in their divisions while playing against each other. On Sunday, one team will have to potentially lose ground in their race.

With a big game on the line, the Giants will turn to Anthony DeSclafani as their starting pitcher. He has compiled an 11-5 record to go along with a 3.26 ERA so far this year.

For the Braves, Ian Anderson will be getting the start on the mound. Anderson has a 5-5 record and a 3.56 ERA coming into this game. Both pitchers have pitched well this season and this should be a very intriguing matchup.

A lot is on the line for both teams in this matchup. Neither team can lose their division lead with a loss, but in tight races every single loss is crucial. Make sure to tune in for this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
1:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio in the Little League World Series Championship

Bernhard Langer
Golf

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Final Round

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Indians

IMG Academy
Other

How to Watch IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) in High School Football

Florida State Womens Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Florida State at Colorado

Arizona Diamondbacks Madison Bumgarner
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy