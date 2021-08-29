How to Watch Giants at Braves

With both the Giants and Braves fighting for their respective divisions, an epic showdown on Sunday afternoon offers fans must-watch baseball.

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves have put on an entertaining series for the fans so far this weekend. In the first game of the series, the Giants came up short of the Braves by a final score of 6-5. On Saturday in game two, San Francisco was able to pull off a big 5-0 victory.

Now, the two teams head into the rubber match on Sunday both looking for a key win.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream Giants at Braves game on fuboTV:

Coming into this matchup, the Giants hold a slim 2.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. On the other side of the diamond, the Braves are ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies by just 4.5 games in the National League East.

That has led to these two teams jockeying for position in their divisions while playing against each other. On Sunday, one team will have to potentially lose ground in their race.

With a big game on the line, the Giants will turn to Anthony DeSclafani as their starting pitcher. He has compiled an 11-5 record to go along with a 3.26 ERA so far this year.

For the Braves, Ian Anderson will be getting the start on the mound. Anderson has a 5-5 record and a 3.56 ERA coming into this game. Both pitchers have pitched well this season and this should be a very intriguing matchup.

A lot is on the line for both teams in this matchup. Neither team can lose their division lead with a loss, but in tight races every single loss is crucial. Make sure to tune in for this one.

