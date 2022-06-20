How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Monday.
Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- The Braves have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (317 total runs).
- The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 316 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .322.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has posted a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 41 runs.
- Riley is fifth in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Dansby Swanson's .290 batting average leads his team.
- Of all major league hitters, Swanson is 53rd in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is hitting .251 with 27 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores is batting .241 with eight home runs and 35 RBI for San Francisco this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Flores ranks 69th in homers and 40th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada's batting average of .264 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Estrada ranks 143rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 105th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads the club in homers (14) and runs batted in (36) this season.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .262 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.
Braves and Giants Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Nationals
W 10-4
Away
6/15/2022
Nationals
W 8-2
Away
6/17/2022
Cubs
L 1-0
Away
6/18/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Away
6/19/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Away
6/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
L 3-2
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
W 7-5
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
