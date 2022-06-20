How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Monday.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
  • The Braves have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (317 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 316 total runs this season.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .322.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has posted a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 41 runs.
  • Riley is fifth in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Dansby Swanson's .290 batting average leads his team.
  • Of all major league hitters, Swanson is 53rd in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .251 with 27 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores is batting .241 with eight home runs and 35 RBI for San Francisco this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Flores ranks 69th in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's batting average of .264 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Estrada ranks 143rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 105th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads the club in homers (14) and runs batted in (36) this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .262 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

June
20
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
