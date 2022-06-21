How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants will look to Luis Gonzalez for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, in the second game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Braves are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (319 total).
  • The Braves are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored 317 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves with 18 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 41.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks sixth in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Swanson's .289 batting average paces his team.
  • Swanson is 54th in home runs and 29th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .248 with 27 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with eight home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.
  • Flores is 69th in homers and 41st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .264 to lead San Francisco, while adding five homers and 27 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada is currently 144th in homers and 108th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (14) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .271.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .433 on the year.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


