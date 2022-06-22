How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) (right) congratulates second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Luis Gonzalez take the field against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Braves' .247 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (329 total runs).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 329 total runs this season.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.

Braves Impact Players

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .251.

Olson's home runs place him 50th in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.

Swanson has a club-leading .291 batting average.

Including all MLB batters, Swanson ranks 57th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Austin Riley has been a significant run producer for the Braves with 18 home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .227.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .242.

Flores' home run total puts him 76th in MLB, and he ranks 33rd in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 37.

Pederson ranks 16th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Thairo Estrada's batting average of .267 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .257 with an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Cubs L 1-0 Away 6/18/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Away 6/19/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Away 6/20/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Giants L 12-10 Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 6/18/2022 Pirates W 7-5 Away 6/19/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves - Away 6/23/2022 Braves - Away 6/24/2022 Reds - Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home

