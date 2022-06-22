How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Luis Gonzalez take the field against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Braves' .247 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (329 total runs).
- The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 329 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson has 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .251.
- Olson's home runs place him 50th in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.
- Swanson has a club-leading .291 batting average.
- Including all MLB batters, Swanson ranks 57th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Austin Riley has been a significant run producer for the Braves with 18 home runs and 41 runs batted in.
- Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .227.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .242.
- Flores' home run total puts him 76th in MLB, and he ranks 33rd in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 37.
- Pederson ranks 16th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Thairo Estrada's batting average of .267 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .257 with an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
Braves and Giants Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Cubs
L 1-0
Away
6/18/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Away
6/19/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Away
6/20/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Home
6/21/2022
Giants
L 12-10
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
W 7-5
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
W 12-10
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
