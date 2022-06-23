How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves versus San Francisco Giants game on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Luis Gonzalez.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Braves are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (333 total).
  • The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
  • The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 332 total runs this season.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Olson has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .251.
  • Olson's home runs rank him 52nd in the majors, and he is 31st in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson's .291 batting average leads his team.
  • Swanson ranks 52nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).
  • Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .231.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .238.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores ranks 78th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .262 to lead San Francisco, while adding five homers and 28 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada ranks 157th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 105th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (15) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .266.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 50 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

L 12-10

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs39 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies at Marlins stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy