How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves versus San Francisco Giants game on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Luis Gonzalez.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (333 total).

The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 332 total runs this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Olson has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .251.

Olson's home runs rank him 52nd in the majors, and he is 31st in RBI.

Dansby Swanson's .291 batting average leads his team.

Swanson ranks 52nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .231.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .238.

Among all hitters in the majors, Flores ranks 78th in home runs and 40th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .262 to lead San Francisco, while adding five homers and 28 runs batted in this season.

Estrada ranks 157th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 105th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (15) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .266.

Mike Yastrzemski has 50 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Away 6/19/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Away 6/20/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Giants L 12-10 Home 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Pirates W 7-5 Away 6/19/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves - Away 6/24/2022 Reds - Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.