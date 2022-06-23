How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves versus San Francisco Giants game on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Luis Gonzalez.
Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (333 total).
- The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
- The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 332 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Olson has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .251.
- Olson's home runs rank him 52nd in the majors, and he is 31st in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson's .291 batting average leads his team.
- Swanson ranks 52nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Austin Riley leads the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).
- Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .231.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 37 and has a batting average of .238.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Flores ranks 78th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .262 to lead San Francisco, while adding five homers and 28 runs batted in this season.
- Estrada ranks 157th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 105th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (15) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .266.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 50 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
Braves and Giants Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Away
6/19/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Away
6/20/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Home
6/21/2022
Giants
L 12-10
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/29/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
W 7-5
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
W 12-10
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
-
Home
