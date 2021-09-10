How to Watch Giants at Cubs

September 10, 2021
How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Giants still racing against the Dodgers at the top of the NL West, they travel to Chicago for a series with the red-hot Cubs.
Author:

If this matchup had come just a few short weeks ago, the San Francisco Giants would have been feeling good about their chances to head into Chicago and sweep the Cubs. Now, the Cubs are playing top-notch baseball, and this series looks like it could end up being competitive.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Giants at Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have recorded eight victories. They have zero chance of working their way back into the postseason, but they are proving that they are a pretty talented baseball team. Despite losing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez in trades ahead of the deadline, Chicago looks to have a bright future ahead.

Heading into this series, the Giants are now 2 1/2 games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West division race. They are also currently the best team in the entire National League. As for the Cubs, they hold a 65-76 record and are 10 games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild-card spot.

San Francisco is coming off of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies that ended with a Giants sweep. The Cubs, on the other hand, took two out of three games in their last series against the Cincinnati Reds.

In this matchup, the Cubs are set to start Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.65 ERA) on the mound. The Giants, however, have yet to name their starting pitcher. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

