How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Naquin hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Great American Ball Park.
Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.249).
- The Giants have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (223 total runs).
- The Giants rank second in the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' .225 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 187 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 99th, and his RBI tally places him 27th.
- Estrada has a club-best .273 batting average.
- Estrada is 207th in homers and 80th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson has 11 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .309 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .240 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 25 RBI.
- Drury is 40th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Tommy Pham has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .373 on the year.
- Pham is 70th in homers and 118th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Naquin's batting average of .258 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Kyle Farmer has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .402 on the year.
Giants and Reds Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
L 10-1
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
L 13-3
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
W 13-12
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
W 9-3
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
W 3-2
Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
L 11-4
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
W 20-5
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/2/2022
Nationals
-
Home
How To Watch
May
27
2022
San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)