How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Naquin hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Giants have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (223 total runs).
  • The Giants rank second in the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds' .225 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 187 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 25 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 99th, and his RBI tally places him 27th.
  • Estrada has a club-best .273 batting average.
  • Estrada is 207th in homers and 80th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson has 11 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .309 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .240 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 25 RBI.
  • Drury is 40th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .373 on the year.
  • Pham is 70th in homers and 118th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Naquin's batting average of .258 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Kyle Farmer has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

L 13-3

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

W 13-12

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

W 9-3

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Blue Jays

W 3-2

Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

L 11-4

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

W 20-5

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/2/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

May
27
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
