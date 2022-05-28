How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds will send Alex Wood and Vladimir Gutierrez, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants are eighth in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (224 total).
  • The Giants are third in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 192 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-high 25 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Flores is 58th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Estrada is 209th in homers in the majors and 86th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 11 long balls and 25 runs batted in.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .301 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .239 this season with a team-high eight home runs and 26 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Drury is 32nd in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .373 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Pham ranks 75th in home runs and 121st in RBI.
  • Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati with a .258 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 22 runs.
  • Kyle Farmer has 34 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

L 13-3

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

W 13-12

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

W 9-3

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Cubs

L 7-4

Home

5/24/2022

Cubs

L 11-4

Home

5/25/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

5/26/2022

Cubs

W 20-5

Home

5/27/2022

Giants

W 5-1

Home

5/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/29/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/2/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
