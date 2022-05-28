How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds will send Alex Wood and Vladimir Gutierrez, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Giants are eighth in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (224 total).
- The Giants are third in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Reds have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 192 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-high 25 runs batted in.
- Among all major league hitters, Flores is 58th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Estrada is 209th in homers in the majors and 86th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 11 long balls and 25 runs batted in.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .301 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .239 this season with a team-high eight home runs and 26 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Drury is 32nd in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .373 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Pham ranks 75th in home runs and 121st in RBI.
- Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati with a .258 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 22 runs.
- Kyle Farmer has 34 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
Giants and Reds Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Padres
L 10-1
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
L 13-3
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
W 13-12
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
W 9-3
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Cubs
L 7-4
Home
5/24/2022
Cubs
L 11-4
Home
5/25/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Home
5/26/2022
Cubs
W 20-5
Home
5/27/2022
Giants
W 5-1
Home
5/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/29/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/2/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
