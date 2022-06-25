How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Albert Almora Jr. on Friday at 10:15 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).
  • The Giants are fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Reds rank 18th in the league with 298 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson has put up a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 38 runs.
  • Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Flores is 80th in homers in baseball and 41st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .263.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .250.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Drury's home run total puts him 22nd in the majors, and he is 47th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has 56 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Pham is 53rd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 99th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • Joey Votto has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .367 on the year.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Brewers

L 7-3

Home

6/19/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

6/21/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
