How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Albert Almora Jr. on Friday at 10:15 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Giants are fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Reds rank 18th in the league with 298 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Giants Impact Players
- Pederson has put up a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 38 runs.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Flores is 80th in homers in baseball and 41st in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .263.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .250.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
- Drury's home run total puts him 22nd in the majors, and he is 47th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has 56 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Pham is 53rd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 99th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.
- Joey Votto has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .367 on the year.
Giants and Reds Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
W 12-10
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Brewers
L 7-3
Home
6/19/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Home
6/21/2022
Dodgers
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Dodgers
L 8-4
Home
6/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-5
Home
6/24/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/28/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
