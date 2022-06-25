How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Albert Almora Jr. on Friday at 10:15 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Giants are fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Reds rank 18th in the league with 298 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Giants Impact Players

Pederson has put up a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 38 runs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Flores is 80th in homers in baseball and 41st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .263.

Mike Yastrzemski has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .250.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.

Drury's home run total puts him 22nd in the majors, and he is 47th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has 56 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Pham is 53rd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 99th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.

Joey Votto has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .367 on the year.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds - Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Brewers L 7-3 Home 6/19/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 6/21/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants - Away 6/25/2022 Giants - Away 6/26/2022 Giants - Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away

Regional restrictions apply.