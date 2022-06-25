Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Joc Pederson and Albert Almora Jr. have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants score the sixth-most runs in baseball (340 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Reds rank 18th in the league with 302 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .317.

Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 82nd, and his RBI tally places him 41st.

Pederson been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 16 home runs and 38 RBI.

Thairo Estrada has racked up a team-best batting average of .263.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.

In all of baseball, Drury is 22nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.

Farmer is 161st in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Tommy Pham has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.346/.422.

Joey Votto is batting .211 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 6/21/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants - Away 6/26/2022 Giants - Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home

