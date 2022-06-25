San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Joc Pederson and Albert Almora Jr. have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants score the sixth-most runs in baseball (340 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Giants rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Reds rank 18th in the league with 302 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .317.
- Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 82nd, and his RBI tally places him 41st.
- Pederson been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 16 home runs and 38 RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has racked up a team-best batting average of .263.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
- In all of baseball, Drury is 22nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.
- Farmer is 161st in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Tommy Pham has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.346/.422.
- Joey Votto is batting .211 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
Giants and Reds Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
W 12-10
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
L 4-3
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
L 4-2
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Home
6/21/2022
Dodgers
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Dodgers
L 8-4
Home
6/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-5
Home
6/24/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
6/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/28/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
25
2022
Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)