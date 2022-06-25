Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Joc Pederson and Albert Almora Jr. have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants score the sixth-most runs in baseball (340 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Reds rank 18th in the league with 302 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .317.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 82nd, and his RBI tally places him 41st.
  • Pederson been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 16 home runs and 38 RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has racked up a team-best batting average of .263.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .265 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Drury is 22nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.286) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • Farmer is 161st in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Tommy Pham has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.346/.422.
  • Joey Votto is batting .211 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

6/21/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
