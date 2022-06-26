How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will take on Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Giants rank 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (349 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants rank fourth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 304 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 40 runs batted in.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 67th, and his RBI tally places him 31st.

Estrada is batting .264 to lead the lineup.

Estrada ranks 128th in homers and 94th in RBI so far this season.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 15 home runs this season. He's batting .265 with 37 RBI.

In all of MLB, Drury ranks 19th in home runs and 44th in RBI.

Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .282 average, five homers and 38 RBI.

Farmer is 163rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 40th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Joey Votto is batting .208 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Braves W 12-10 Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Dodgers L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants - Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home

