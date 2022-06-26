How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will take on Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
  • The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (349 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants rank fourth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 304 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 40 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 67th, and his RBI tally places him 31st.
  • Estrada is batting .264 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada ranks 128th in homers and 94th in RBI so far this season.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 15 home runs this season. He's batting .265 with 37 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Drury ranks 19th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
  • Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .282 average, five homers and 38 RBI.
  • Farmer is 163rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 40th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
  • Joey Votto is batting .208 with an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Giants and Reds Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Dodgers

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Giants

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_18597826
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
USATSI_18597283
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field: U.S. Outdoor Championships

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy