Brandon Crawford and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Giants vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC

Giants vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).

Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).

Last year the Giants ranked sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Guardians had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.

The Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in the league last season with 717 (4.4 per game).

The Guardians were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

Giants Impact Players

Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.

Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.

Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 103 RBI.

Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.

Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.

Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.

Giants and Guardians Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 4/11/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 4/12/2022 Padres W 13-2 Home 4/13/2022 Padres W 2-1 Home 4/15/2022 Guardians - Away 4/16/2022 Guardians - Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/18/2022 Mets - Away 4/19/2022 Mets - Away 4/20/2022 Mets - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Royals L 1-0 Away 4/10/2022 Royals W 17-3 Away 4/11/2022 Royals W 10-7 Away 4/12/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 4/13/2022 Reds W 7-3 Away 4/15/2022 Giants - Home 4/16/2022 Giants - Home 4/17/2022 Giants - Home 4/18/2022 White Sox - Home 4/19/2022 White Sox - Home 4/20/2022 White Sox - Home

