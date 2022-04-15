San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brandon Crawford and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Giants vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC
Giants vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the league (.249).
- Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).
- Last year the Giants ranked sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
- The Guardians scored the 18th-most runs in the league last season with 717 (4.4 per game).
- The Guardians were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.
Giants Impact Players
- Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
- Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
- Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 103 RBI.
- Myles Straw hit .271 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .348.
- Amed Rosario finished last season with a .282 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Franmil Reyes collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .324 and a .522 SLG.
Giants and Guardians Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Royals
L 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Royals
W 17-3
Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
