San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf (33) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrate after scoring on a RBI single from second baseman Thairo Estrada (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Brandon Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .286 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Guardians are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 6.6 runs per game (46 total).
  • The Guardians have a league-best .361 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Giants rank 14th in the league with 31 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (three) and runs batted in (14).
  • Ramirez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller is batting .522 to lead the lineup.
  • Miller is 14th in home runs in MLB and ninth in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
  • Myles Straw is batting .321 with a double and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
  • Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Guardians and Giants Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Royals

W 17-3

Away

4/11/2022

Royals

W 10-7

Away

4/12/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

4/13/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

4/15/2022

Giants

L 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
