San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez and Brandon Crawford will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .286 batting average leads MLB.
- The Guardians are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 6.6 runs per game (46 total).
- The Guardians have a league-best .361 on-base percentage.
- The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Giants rank 14th in the league with 31 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (three) and runs batted in (14).
- Ramirez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Owen Miller is batting .522 to lead the lineup.
- Miller is 14th in home runs in MLB and ninth in RBI.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .455 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- Myles Straw is batting .321 with a double and seven walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
- Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
- Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.
Guardians and Giants Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Royals
W 17-3
Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
