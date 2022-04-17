How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Progressive Field. Alex Wood will be on the mound for San Francisco, with first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The Giants are 18th in MLB with a .227 batting average.
- The Giants rank 14th in runs scored with 35, 4.4 per game.
- The Giants are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Guardians lead baseball with a .281 batting average.
- The Guardians lead MLB with 48 runs scored this season.
- The Guardians are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .354.
Giants Impact Players
- Last season, Brandon Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
- Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
- Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.
- Brandon Belt finished with a .597 SLG and 29 homers while driving in 59 runs.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs (three) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .484.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is first.
- Owen Miller leads Cleveland in batting with a .560 average while slugging two homers and driving in seven runs.
- Miller is currently 19th in homers and 15th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Steven Kwan has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .385/.541/.538.
- Myles Straw has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .450. He's slugging .455 on the year.
Giants and Guardians Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Royals
W 10-7
Away
4/12/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
4/13/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
4/15/2022
Giants
L 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
