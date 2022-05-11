How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field at Oracle Park against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank ninth in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (139 total runs).
  • The Giants are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .259 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 130 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has recorded a team-high batting average of .270 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 73rd, and his RBI tally places him 17th.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .238 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 120th in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 24 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.
  • Cron's home run total places him first in MLB, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .284 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Joe is 42nd in homers and 99th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias is batting .329 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

L 7-1

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

W 13-7

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

W 8-5

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

