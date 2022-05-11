How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field at Oracle Park against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants rank ninth in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (139 total runs).
- The Giants are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .259 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 130 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has recorded a team-high batting average of .270 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 73rd, and his RBI tally places him 17th.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .238 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 120th in homers and 27th in RBI.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 24 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.
- Cron's home run total places him first in MLB, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .284 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Joe is 42nd in homers and 99th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Jose Iglesias is batting .329 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
L 7-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
