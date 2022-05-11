How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Alex Cobb, who gets the start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 3:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants' .244 batting average is seventh-best in the league.
- The Giants have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (148 total runs).
- The Giants are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .260 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 132 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Wilmer Flores with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .270.
- In all of MLB, Flores ranks 75th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .245 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Estrada ranks 123rd in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this season.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .307 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 24 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is first and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
- Joe is batting .289 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Joe ranks 48th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 104th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .333 batting average.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
