How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants are eighth in the league with a .244 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (169 total runs).
- The San Francisco Giants lead the league with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 160 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-leading batting average of .266 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
- Including all MLB hitters, Flores is 55th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .238.
- Estrada is 153rd in home runs in the majors and 51st in RBI.
- Brandon Crawford has five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .211.
- Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high seven home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 25.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks fifth in homers and ninth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .282 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Overall, Joe ranks 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI this season.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.313) this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
L 4-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
L 15-6
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
L 14-10
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
L 8-7
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
How To Watch
May
16
2022
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
