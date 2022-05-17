How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging five runs per game (176 total).
  • The Giants' .328 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 166 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .248 with seven doubles, two home runs and six walks, while getting on base at a rate of .281.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Estrada ranks 161st in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Flores' 20 RBI and .261 batting average both lead his team.
  • Flores ranks 104th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson has seven home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.311), home runs (nine) and runs batted in (27) this season.
  • Cron is sixth in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe has 36 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Joe is 67th in homers and 151st in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .217/.271/.400 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon has 32 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
