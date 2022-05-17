How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.245).

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging five runs per game (176 total).

The Giants' .328 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 166 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada is hitting .248 with seven doubles, two home runs and six walks, while getting on base at a rate of .281.

Including all hitters in MLB, Estrada ranks 161st in home runs and 52nd in RBI.

Flores' 20 RBI and .261 batting average both lead his team.

Flores ranks 104th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Joc Pederson has seven home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.311), home runs (nine) and runs batted in (27) this season.

Cron is sixth in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Connor Joe has 36 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Among all major league batters, Joe is 67th in homers and 151st in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .217/.271/.400 this season for the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon has 32 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals L 4-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals L 15-6 Away 5/16/2022 Rockies W 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Rockies - Away 5/18/2022 Rockies - Away 5/20/2022 Padres - Home 5/21/2022 Padres - Home 5/22/2022 Padres - Home 5/23/2022 Mets - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals W 10-4 Home 5/15/2022 Royals L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Giants L 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.