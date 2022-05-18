How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will take on Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the third-best batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (186 total runs).
  • The Giants are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .330.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada has plated a team-leading 20 runs batted in.
  • Estrada is 168th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Wilmer Flores' 20 runs batted in and .261 batting average both pace his team.
  • Flores is 111th in home runs in MLB and 41st in RBI.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .220 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Yastrzemski is batting .281 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.321), home runs (nine) and runs batted in (28) this season.
  • Cron is seventh in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Joe has 36 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Joe is 72nd in home runs and 160th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .218/.276/.395 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon is batting .268 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

