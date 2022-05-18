How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will take on Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants have the third-best batting average in the majors (.248).

The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (186 total runs).

The Giants are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .264 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .330.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada has plated a team-leading 20 runs batted in.

Estrada is 168th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Wilmer Flores' 20 runs batted in and .261 batting average both pace his team.

Flores is 111th in home runs in MLB and 41st in RBI.

Brandon Crawford is batting .220 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Yastrzemski is batting .281 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.321), home runs (nine) and runs batted in (28) this season.

Cron is seventh in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Joe has 36 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Joe is 72nd in home runs and 160th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .218/.276/.395 this season for the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon is batting .268 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Cardinals W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals L 4-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals L 15-6 Away 5/16/2022 Rockies W 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Rockies W 10-7 Away 5/18/2022 Rockies - Away 5/20/2022 Padres - Home 5/21/2022 Padres - Home 5/22/2022 Padres - Home 5/23/2022 Mets - Home 5/24/2022 Mets - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals W 10-4 Home 5/15/2022 Royals L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Giants L 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Giants L 10-7 Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away

