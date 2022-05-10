How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (131 total, 4.7 per game).

The Giants are seventh in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .258 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 125 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .325.

Giants Impact Players

The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Flores with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .271.

Flores' home runs place him 71st in MLB, and he is 14th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .235 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Of all major league batters, Estrada is 116th in homers and 31st in RBI.

Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .226 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .311 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Cron's home run total places him first in the majors, and he ranks third in RBI.

Joe is batting .267 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Joe ranks 41st in home runs and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .235/.292/.418 this season for the Rockies.

Randal Grichuk has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .482 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers L 9-1 Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals L 7-1 Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals L 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals W 13-7 Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals W 4-3 Home 5/9/2022 Rockies - Home 5/10/2022 Rockies - Home 5/11/2022 Rockies - Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Home 5/5/2022 Nationals W 9-7 Home 5/6/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-1 Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-0 Away 5/9/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Giants - Away 5/11/2022 Giants - Away 5/13/2022 Royals - Home 5/14/2022 Royals - Home 5/15/2022 Royals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.