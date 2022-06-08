How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) hits a home run in the fifth inn against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .244 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (273 total runs).
  • The Giants rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored 253 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has sent home a team-leading 31 runs batted in.
  • Of all MLB batters, Flores ranks 73rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Pederson has put his power on display as he paces his team with 13 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .275.
  • Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .279 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .295.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks fifth in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Blackmon has 47 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .263/.360/.399 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 46 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Marlins

W 13-12

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

L 13-6

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

L 8-7

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
