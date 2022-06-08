How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jun 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) hits a home run in the fifth inn against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants' .244 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (273 total runs).

The Giants rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies have scored 253 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has sent home a team-leading 31 runs batted in.

Of all MLB batters, Flores ranks 73rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Pederson has put his power on display as he paces his team with 13 home runs.

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .275.

Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .279 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .295.

In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks fifth in homers and seventh in RBI.

Blackmon has 47 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Connor Joe is slashing .263/.360/.399 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has 46 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Marlins W 13-12 Home 6/2/2022 Braves L 13-6 Home 6/3/2022 Braves L 3-1 Home 6/4/2022 Braves L 6-2 Home 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants - Away 6/8/2022 Giants - Away 6/9/2022 Giants - Away 6/10/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away

