How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will try to do damage against Antonio Senzatela when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 14th in the league.

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (276 total).

The Giants are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 258 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-leading 33 runs batted in.

Of all batters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 55th, and his RBI tally places him 20th.

Joc Pederson has collected a team-high 13 home runs.

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .272.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .275.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .291 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is seventh.

Charlie Blackmon has 48 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Blackmon ranks 38th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 45th in RBI.

Connor Joe is slashing .267/.365/.416 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .418 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 6/7/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/13/2022 Royals - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Braves L 13-6 Home 6/3/2022 Braves L 3-1 Home 6/4/2022 Braves L 6-2 Home 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Giants - Away 6/9/2022 Giants - Away 6/10/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away

