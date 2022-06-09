How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (278 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 259 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 33 runs batted in.
- Of all major league hitters, Flores is 66th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Joc Pederson's 13 home runs lead his team.
- Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .273.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .288.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 41.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally is eighth.
- Charlie Blackmon has 50 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.367/.417.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .260 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
W 15-6
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
L 8-7
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/12/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
