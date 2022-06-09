How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (278 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 259 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 33 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league hitters, Flores is 66th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
  • Joc Pederson's 13 home runs lead his team.
  • Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .273.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .288.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 41.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally is eighth.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 50 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.367/.417.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .260 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

L 8-7

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
SI Guide

Lightning, Rangers Look to Get Within One Win of the Cup Final

By Kevin Sweeney25 minutes ago
USATSI_18500402
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18459631
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, First Round

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Sweden vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy