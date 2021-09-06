How to Watch Giants at Rockies

September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Giants in a close race in the NL West, they will look to pick up a big win on Monday against the Rockies.
Author:

The 2021 MLB season is heating up when it comes to teams chasing a playoff spot or jockeying for position. One of the hottest races to keep an eye on has been in the National League West, where the San Francisco and Los Angeles Dodgers are just one game apart. They are also currently the two best teams in the National League as well.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: ESPN

You can live stream the Giants at Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into Monday, the Giants hold a one-game lead over the Dodgers. They are set to take on the Colorado Rockies in a big three-game series.

While the Rockies are just 63-74 and have almost no chance of making it into the postseason, they are not a bad baseball team. Having a chance to spoil things for the division-rival Giants would be a great consolation prize. The Giants cannot afford to have a stinker series with the Dodgers right behind them.

San Francisco is coming into this game fresh off of a three-game series win over the Dodgers that saw them take two out of three. On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies split a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves.

In game one of this series, the Giants will be starting Kevin Gasuman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) on the mound. For the Rockies, Kyle Freeland (5-6, 4.22 ERA) will get the start.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
6
2021

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

San Francisco Giants Kevin Gausman
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

Solheim Cup
Golf

How to Watch the Solheim Cup Final

Novak Djokovic 2
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Round of 16

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch United States vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Notre Dame
NCAAFB

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy