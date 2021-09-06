How to Watch Giants at Rockies

With the Giants in a close race in the NL West, they will look to pick up a big win on Monday against the Rockies.

The 2021 MLB season is heating up when it comes to teams chasing a playoff spot or jockeying for position. One of the hottest races to keep an eye on has been in the National League West, where the San Francisco and Los Angeles Dodgers are just one game apart. They are also currently the two best teams in the National League as well.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: ESPN

Coming into Monday, the Giants hold a one-game lead over the Dodgers. They are set to take on the Colorado Rockies in a big three-game series.

While the Rockies are just 63-74 and have almost no chance of making it into the postseason, they are not a bad baseball team. Having a chance to spoil things for the division-rival Giants would be a great consolation prize. The Giants cannot afford to have a stinker series with the Dodgers right behind them.

San Francisco is coming into this game fresh off of a three-game series win over the Dodgers that saw them take two out of three. On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies split a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves.

In game one of this series, the Giants will be starting Kevin Gasuman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) on the mound. For the Rockies, Kyle Freeland (5-6, 4.22 ERA) will get the start.

