How to Watch Giants at Rockies

As the Giants look to stay atop the NL West division, they will face a tough matchup on the road against the Rockies on Tuesday.

One of the most entertaining things to watch over the last couple of weeks around the league has been the race between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League West division. Both teams are legitimate World Series contenders and have been jockeying for position. Heading into today's matchup with the Colorado Rockies, the Giants have a one-game lead on the Dodgers.

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

While the Giants are without a doubt the better team, this is a divisional rivalry matchup. The Rockies are not a pushover team and would take a lot of pride in helping take the division lead away from San Francisco.

In game one of this series, the Giants took home a 10-5 win over the Rockies. They were led by first baseman Darin Ruf, who drove in three RBI's and hit his 15th home run of the year. Thairo Estrada also had a big game for the Giants, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs.

The Rockies will look for some revenge in today's matchup against the Giants.

With a big game on the line for the Giants as they look to maintain their lead in the NL West, Logan Webb (8-3, 2.56 ERA) will be getting the start. For the Rockies, Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.13 ERA) will get the nod on the mound.

This matchup may not feature two serious contenders, but the Rockies and Giants are not friendly rivals. Make sure to tune in as the Giants look to take two straight games over Colorado.

