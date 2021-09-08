How to Watch Giants at Rockies

September 8, 2021
How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the Giants fight to stay atop the NL West over the Dodgers, they will take on the Rockies in a key matchup Wednesday afternoon.
The San Francisco Giants have been in a dogfight with the Los Angeles Dodgers in recent weeks for the National League West division lead. Heading into today's matchup with the Colorado Rockies, the Giants have a one-game lead over the Dodgers. 

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Giants at Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Not only do the Giants have the lead in the NL West division race, they also hold the top record in the National League as a whole. 

In their current series with the Rockies, the Giants won the first two games by scores of 10-5 and 12-3, respectively. Yesterday San Francisco was led by outfielders Mike Yastrzemski and Steven Duggar, who both drove in three RBIs.

All of that being said, today's matchup will be just as important to make sure the Dodgers don't catch up and take back the NL West lead.

While the Giants are a serious postseason and World Series contender, the Rockies have had a rough year. They come into this game with a 63-76 record. Colorado is at a crossroads and will have to decide if it wants to rebuild a bit or add to its current roster.

Looking ahead to today's matchup, the Giants are scheduled to start Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.24 ERA) on the mound. For the Rockies, Jon Gray (7-10, 4.13 ERA) will be the starting pitcher.

