How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Wilmer Flores and Whit Merrifield will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (292 total runs).

The Giants are ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Royals have scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Giants Impact Players

Flores has driven in a team-high 33 runs batted in.

Flores is 68th in homers and 35th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Thairo Estrada has a club-high .277 batting average.

Estrada ranks 170th in home runs in baseball and 97th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .275.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 30 and has a batting average of .244.

Witt Jr. is 54th in home runs and 59th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Merrifield is batting .221 with an OBP of .264 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Merrifield ranks 213th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .303 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers W 7-2 Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers W 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Royals - Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home 6/15/2022 Royals - Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away 6/18/2022 Pirates - Away 6/19/2022 Pirates - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Blue Jays W 8-4 Home 6/9/2022 Orioles W 7-5 Home 6/10/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Home 6/11/2022 Orioles L 6-4 Home 6/12/2022 Orioles L 10-7 Home 6/13/2022 Giants - Away 6/14/2022 Giants - Away 6/15/2022 Giants - Away 6/17/2022 Athletics - Away 6/18/2022 Athletics - Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away

