How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and starter Logan Webb on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the league.

The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (298 total, 5.0 per game).

The Giants rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored 231 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .276.

Among all hitters in MLB, Estrada's home runs rank him 168th, and his RBI tally ranks him 91st.

Wilmer Flores has been productive as he paces his team with 33 RBI.

Flores is 69th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 13 long balls and 33 runs batted in.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .275 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 31 while batting .244.

Witt Jr.'s home run total puts him 54th in the big leagues, and he is 50th in RBI.

Merrifield has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .264. He's slugging .312 on the year.

Merrifield ranks 210th in home runs and 91st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .297 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .440 on the year.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers W 7-2 Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers W 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Royals W 6-2 Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home 6/15/2022 Royals - Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away 6/18/2022 Pirates - Away 6/19/2022 Pirates - Away 6/20/2022 Braves - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Orioles W 7-5 Home 6/10/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Home 6/11/2022 Orioles L 6-4 Home 6/12/2022 Orioles L 10-7 Home 6/13/2022 Giants L 6-2 Away 6/14/2022 Giants - Away 6/15/2022 Giants - Away 6/17/2022 Athletics - Away 6/18/2022 Athletics - Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away 6/20/2022 Angels - Away

