How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) at bat against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and starter Logan Webb on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (298 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Giants rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored 231 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .276.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Estrada's home runs rank him 168th, and his RBI tally ranks him 91st.
  • Wilmer Flores has been productive as he paces his team with 33 RBI.
  • Flores is 69th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 13 long balls and 33 runs batted in.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .275 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 31 while batting .244.
  • Witt Jr.'s home run total puts him 54th in the big leagues, and he is 50th in RBI.
  • Merrifield has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .264. He's slugging .312 on the year.
  • Merrifield ranks 210th in home runs and 91st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .297 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .440 on the year.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Orioles

W 7-5

Home

6/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Home

6/11/2022

Orioles

L 6-4

Home

6/12/2022

Orioles

L 10-7

Home

6/13/2022

Giants

L 6-2

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

