How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals square off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Giants have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (302 total runs).
  • The Giants rank seventh in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 233 (3.8 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-high 34 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 74th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Estrada is batting .272 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Estrada is 169th in homers and 94th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has 13 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .275 batting average.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 while batting .241.
  • Witt Jr. is 56th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Whit Merrifield is batting .219 with an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield is 213th in homers and 94th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .298 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .440 on the year.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Home

6/11/2022

Orioles

L 6-4

Home

6/12/2022

Orioles

L 10-7

Home

6/13/2022

Giants

L 6-2

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
