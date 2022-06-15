How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals square off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (302 total runs).
- The Giants rank seventh in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 233 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-high 34 runs batted in.
- Flores ranks 74th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Estrada is batting .272 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Estrada is 169th in homers and 94th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has 13 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .275 batting average.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 while batting .241.
- Witt Jr. is 56th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Whit Merrifield is batting .219 with an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield is 213th in homers and 94th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .298 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .440 on the year.
Giants and Royals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Dodgers
W 7-2
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
W 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Orioles
W 8-1
Home
6/11/2022
Orioles
L 6-4
Home
6/12/2022
Orioles
L 10-7
Home
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
