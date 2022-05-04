San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (102 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank eighth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 109 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .309.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 51st in homers and 76th in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .231.
- Betts ranks 51st in homers and 170th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 18 runs batted in.
- Will Smith is hitting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco with a batting average of .267. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 84th and his RBI tally ranks 31st.
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 14 while batting .235 with two homers.
- Among all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 84th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Joc Pederson's six home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .745.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .224 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-3
Away
4/27/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Away
4/29/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
L 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
3
2022
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)