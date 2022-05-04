May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Dodgers have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (102 total runs).

The Dodgers rank eighth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 109 total runs this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .309.

Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 51st in homers and 76th in RBI.

Mookie Betts has two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .231.

Betts ranks 51st in homers and 170th in RBI in the big leagues.

Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 18 runs batted in.

Will Smith is hitting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco with a batting average of .267. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 84th and his RBI tally ranks 31st.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 14 while batting .235 with two homers.

Among all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 84th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Joc Pederson's six home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .745.

Brandon Crawford is batting .224 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 4/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away 4/29/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Tigers L 5-1 Home 5/1/2022 Tigers W 6-3 Home 5/3/2022 Giants - Home 5/4/2022 Giants - Home 5/6/2022 Cubs - Away 5/7/2022 Cubs - Away 5/8/2022 Cubs - Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics L 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home

