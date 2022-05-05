How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Alex Wood on the hill for the San Francisco Giants in the final game of a two-game series, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (105 total runs).
  • The Dodgers' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored 110 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .298 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Freeman's home runs place him 53rd in baseball, and he ranks 82nd in RBI.
  • Betts is hitting .232 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Betts ranks 53rd in homers and 182nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Trea Turner has collected a team-best 18 runs batted in.
  • Will Smith is batting .236 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .247.
  • Estrada's home run total places him 90th in MLB, and he is 27th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in batting with a .269 average while slugging two homers and driving in 13 runs.
  • Flores ranks 90th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 39th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .731.
  • Brandon Crawford has 17 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .304 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Athletics

L 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
