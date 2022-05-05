How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Alex Wood on the hill for the San Francisco Giants in the final game of a two-game series, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (105 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored 110 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Giants have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .298 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Freeman's home runs place him 53rd in baseball, and he ranks 82nd in RBI.
- Betts is hitting .232 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Betts ranks 53rd in homers and 182nd in RBI so far this year.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-best 18 runs batted in.
- Will Smith is batting .236 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .247.
- Estrada's home run total places him 90th in MLB, and he is 27th in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in batting with a .269 average while slugging two homers and driving in 13 runs.
- Flores ranks 90th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 39th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .731.
- Brandon Crawford has 17 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .304 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Away
4/29/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Athletics
L 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
