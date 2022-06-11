How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field at Oracle Park against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are seventh in the league with a .249 batting average.
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (305 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Dodgers' .332 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 280 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has a team-high 16 home runs.
- Betts is third in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Turner has 47 runs batted in while batting .302. Both lead his team.
- Turner is 60th in homers and third in RBI so far this year.
- Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .290.
- Will Smith is hitting .235 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 while batting .255.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 60th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has collected 51 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .398 on the year.
- Estrada is 202nd in homers and 95th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 13. He's driven in 30 runs and is slugging .566.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .280 batting average. He's also hit five homers and has 21 RBI.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Mets
L 9-4
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
10
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)