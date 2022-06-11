How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after avoiding being hit by pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Trea Turner and Wilmer Flores have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are 10th in the league with a .248 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (307 total runs).
  • The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored 287 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has put up a team-best 16 home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Betts ranks 30th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Turner has a club-best 47 RBI and .301 batting average.
  • Turner ranks 61st in home runs and third in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Freddie Freeman is batting .289 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner is hitting .216 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 while batting .251.
  • Flores' home run total places him 61st in the big leagues, and he ranks 26th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 13 while driving in 32 runs and slugging .565.
  • Overall, Pederson ranks 14th in home runs and 32nd in RBI this season.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .275 to lead San Francisco, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .273 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

L 7-2

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/18/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
