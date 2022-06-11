How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Trea Turner and Wilmer Flores have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are 10th in the league with a .248 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (307 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored 287 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has put up a team-best 16 home runs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Betts ranks 30th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Turner has a club-best 47 RBI and .301 batting average.
- Turner ranks 61st in home runs and third in RBI in the big leagues.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .289 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Justin Turner is hitting .216 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 while batting .251.
- Flores' home run total places him 61st in the big leagues, and he ranks 26th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 13 while driving in 32 runs and slugging .565.
- Overall, Pederson ranks 14th in home runs and 32nd in RBI this season.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .275 to lead San Francisco, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .273 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
L 7-2
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/18/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
W 7-2
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
